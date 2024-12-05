Sign up
Previous
340 / 365
View from the bed
There’s not a lot to photograph when you are confined to a bed
5th December 2024
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
hospital
,
operation
Diana
Oh Kathy, hope you are healing well and will soon be out of there. Sending positive healing thoughts your way 🤞🏼🤗
December 5th, 2024
Beverley
You’ll soon be home… hope all is going well and you’re resting your mind.
I’m a huge fan of meditation… it’s seems to focus me & give me a sense of being.
December 5th, 2024
