View from the bed by kjarn
340 / 365

View from the bed

There’s not a lot to photograph when you are confined to a bed
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh Kathy, hope you are healing well and will soon be out of there. Sending positive healing thoughts your way 🤞🏼🤗
December 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
You’ll soon be home… hope all is going well and you’re resting your mind.
I’m a huge fan of meditation… it’s seems to focus me & give me a sense of being.
December 5th, 2024  
