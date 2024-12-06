Previous
A peak out the door by kjarn
A peak out the door

I got to sit in a chair today and this was my view
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
I hope it was comfortable and did you good, at least your view is colourful. My first time having to sit in a chair after major invasive surgery traumatized me for life.
December 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
At least you know your escape route now. Hope it isnt long before you can make a run for it
December 6th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Good to get a little move on. 😊
December 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@sarah19 thank you for the fav
December 6th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Good to hear you're making progress
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
