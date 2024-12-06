Sign up
341 / 365
A peak out the door
I got to sit in a chair today and this was my view
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5234
photos
124
followers
118
following
93% complete
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2024 1:56pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
hospital
,
operation
Diana
ace
I hope it was comfortable and did you good, at least your view is colourful. My first time having to sit in a chair after major invasive surgery traumatized me for life.
December 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
At least you know your escape route now. Hope it isnt long before you can make a run for it
December 6th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Good to get a little move on. 😊
December 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@sarah19
thank you for the fav
December 6th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Good to hear you're making progress
December 6th, 2024
