342 / 365
A walk up the corridor
It’s nice to see the ward all decorated for Christmas
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5235
photos
124
followers
118
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
operation
Mags
ace
The trees are lovely! You'll be home soon though. Right?
December 7th, 2024
