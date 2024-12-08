Sign up
Previous
343 / 365
Get well flowers
No further progress with my walking so today you get flowers my daughter gave me
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5236
photos
124
followers
118
following
93% complete
View this month »
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Tags
flowers
,
hospital
,
operation
Diana
ace
How beautiful, your daughter has good taste. I hope you will be up and running soo Kathy, crossing fingers :-)
December 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
looks like they will be kicking me out of here in the next day or so. Thank you for the fav Diana
December 8th, 2024
