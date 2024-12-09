Previous
A peak at the foyer by kjarn
344 / 365

A peak at the foyer

I made it down to the foyer of the hospital today. I’m feeling the best I’ve felt for over a week.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely flowers. So glad you're feeling better.
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact