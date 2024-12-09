Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
344 / 365
A peak at the foyer
I made it down to the foyer of the hospital today. I’m feeling the best I’ve felt for over a week.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5237
photos
124
followers
118
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hospital
,
operation
Corinne C
ace
Lovely flowers. So glad you're feeling better.
December 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close