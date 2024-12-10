Previous
Home I Go by kjarn
Home I Go

I snapped this plant in the hospital car park on my way to freedom. Google identifies it as tuckeroo, cashew-leaf cupania, carrot wood, beach tamarind or green-leaved tamarind
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
How wonderful that you are going home Kathy, take it easy now :-)

Lovely capture of this new to me plant.
December 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Yay so glad you are going home. You always feel better when you can sleep in your own bed
December 10th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Kathy, so sorry to hear you have had surgery.
So pleased you are going home, take care.

I am home after 3 weeks this time in hospital.

December 10th, 2024  
