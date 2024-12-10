Sign up
Previous
345 / 365
Home I Go
I snapped this plant in the hospital car park on my way to freedom. Google identifies it as tuckeroo, cashew-leaf cupania, carrot wood, beach tamarind or green-leaved tamarind
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5238
photos
124
followers
119
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2024 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
hospital
,
operation
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you are going home Kathy, take it easy now :-)
Lovely capture of this new to me plant.
December 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Yay so glad you are going home. You always feel better when you can sleep in your own bed
December 10th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Kathy, so sorry to hear you have had surgery.
So pleased you are going home, take care.
I am home after 3 weeks this time in hospital.
December 10th, 2024
