So pretty by kjarn
346 / 365

So pretty

I returned from hospital to a garden full of weeds, at least they are pretty though
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
94% complete

