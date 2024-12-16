Sign up
351 / 365
Santa
Time to start Christmas photos. I saw this guy in a shop
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5244
photos
124
followers
119
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2024 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
santa
Babs
ace
He is such a cute Santa
December 16th, 2024
Christina
ace
Cute
December 16th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
awww he is a bit cute.
December 16th, 2024
