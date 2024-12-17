Previous
Surprise by kjarn
Surprise

I received a fabulous surprise in my letter box. Merry Christmas
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous surprise too!
December 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Woo Hoo!!!
December 17th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
How lovely to receive a surprise. Is it a book?
December 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
I got one too. We can both say now that we knew Lady Casablanca before she was world famous
December 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@leggzy it is a novella written by our friend @casablanca
December 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing We are so lucky
December 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
@kjarn signed copy too. Could be worth a bob or two one day ha ha
December 17th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
@kjarn wow that is awesome. She is very talented, kind & generous.
December 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing 🤣🤣
December 17th, 2024  
