Previous
352 / 365
Surprise
I received a fabulous surprise in my letter box. Merry Christmas
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
9
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5245
photos
124
followers
119
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
9
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2024 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
surprise
,
casablanca
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous surprise too!
December 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Woo Hoo!!!
December 17th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
How lovely to receive a surprise. Is it a book?
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
I got one too. We can both say now that we knew Lady Casablanca before she was world famous
December 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
it is a novella written by our friend
@casablanca
December 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
We are so lucky
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
@kjarn
signed copy too. Could be worth a bob or two one day ha ha
December 17th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
@kjarn
wow that is awesome. She is very talented, kind & generous.
December 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
🤣🤣
December 17th, 2024
