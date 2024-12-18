Previous
Ornaments by kjarn
353 / 365

Ornaments

I bought some tree ornaments for the grandchildren
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are wonderful Kathy, what a fabulous find and capture.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact