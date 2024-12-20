Previous
Tree by kjarn
355 / 365

Tree

I went out to trivia last night, it felt weird going out at night after so long stuck at home, and saw this nicely decorated tree in the pub 😂
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
l.eggzy ace
That's classic!
December 20th, 2024  
