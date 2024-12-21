Sign up
Previous
356 / 365
Christmas paper
Getting ready for the big wrapping session
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5249
photos
124
followers
119
following
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th December 2024 4:15pm
Tags
christmas
,
presents
,
christmas paper
Taffy
ace
Very timely!
December 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like this!
December 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great selection you have there.
December 21st, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Such a variety....have fun :)
December 21st, 2024
