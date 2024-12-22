Sign up
Previous
357 / 365
Jolly Fellow
Another Santa spotted in a shop
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5250
photos
124
followers
119
following
97% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
Dorothy
ace
Oh he’s very cute.
December 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
So colourful too, great frame filler.
December 22nd, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
A very hairy santa...lol
December 22nd, 2024
