Jolly Fellow by kjarn
Jolly Fellow

Another Santa spotted in a shop
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Dorothy ace
Oh he’s very cute.
December 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
So colourful too, great frame filler.
December 22nd, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
A very hairy santa...lol
December 22nd, 2024  
