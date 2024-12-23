Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
358 / 365
Cards
Some of the lovely Christmas cards I have received
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5251
photos
124
followers
119
following
98% complete
View this month »
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd December 2024 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
cards
,
christmas cards
Babs
ace
Beautiful cards. I much prefer proper cards than those awful eCards. Although having said that I don't send as many cards these days
December 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice collection
December 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Pretty cards!
December 23rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
I still send pretty much the same number every year but the number I receive goes down every year. I too am not a fan of ecards
December 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close