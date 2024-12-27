Previous
Pack up Time by kjarn
362 / 365

Pack up Time

I was just at the shops and was just in time to catch Santa's set up before it was taken away for this year
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
99% complete

Call me Joe ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours ❤️🎄❤️
December 27th, 2024  
