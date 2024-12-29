Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
364 / 365
UFO Victorian Ladies
Finally finished this jigsaw that I've been working on for a few months
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5257
photos
125
followers
119
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
Babs
ace
Wow this one looks difficult.
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done, it looks good.
December 29th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
It's beautiful....love the colours, patterns & Victorian ladies
December 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
thank you for the fav
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful jigsaw…love all the colours
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Wow this one looks difficult.