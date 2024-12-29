Previous
UFO Victorian Ladies by kjarn
364 / 365

UFO Victorian Ladies

Finally finished this jigsaw that I've been working on for a few months
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Kathy A


@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
99% complete

Babs

Wow this one looks difficult.
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Well done, it looks good.
December 29th, 2024  
l.eggzy
It's beautiful....love the colours, patterns & Victorian ladies
December 29th, 2024  
Kathy A
@leggzy thank you for the fav
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful jigsaw…love all the colours
December 29th, 2024  
