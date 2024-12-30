Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
365 / 365
Amelia
She was trying hard to smile but the sun got the better of her
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5258
photos
125
followers
119
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th December 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
amelia
Wylie
ace
I know how she feels!
December 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
That sure is tricky, I love the braids.
December 30th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Love her little sun frown & braids
December 30th, 2024
Christina
ace
Cool hairdo - she looks delightful
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close