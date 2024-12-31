Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Earrings
I got these for Christmas and I love them
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5259
photos
125
followers
119
following
100% complete
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th December 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
earrings
,
owls
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
December 31st, 2024
JeannieC57
ace
Adorable !
December 31st, 2024
