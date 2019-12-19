Sign up
80 / 365
Test
Had the day off work for a test
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
7
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3423
photos
91
followers
87
following
6
7
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
18th December 2019 10:53am
Public
test
,
glucose tolerance test
,
maybe diabetes
Jennie B.
Oh no! I hope it went well Kathy.
December 21st, 2019
Casablanca
ace
So is that basically a highly sweet glucose drink then? After fasting?
December 21st, 2019
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
yes it is. I was told it was disgustingly sweet but I actually liked it
December 21st, 2019
Kathy A
ace
@jb030958
I don't have the results yet, I'll go back after Christmas
December 21st, 2019
Jennie B.
@kjarn
Best of luck. Will be hoping you get good news.
December 21st, 2019
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
Having just eaten an entire 300g box of After Eight chocolate mints yesterday, I reckon I would have liked the drink too!!
December 21st, 2019
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
🤣🤣🤣🤣
December 21st, 2019
Best of luck. Will be hoping you get good news.