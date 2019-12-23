Previous
Birthday Girl by kjarn
84 / 365

Birthday Girl

This is my youngest daughter and my eldest granddaughter on her 10th birthday.They live in England and I miss them terribly. I didn't take this photo but I love it
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Kathy A

Happy birthday to Jemma! Hard for you to live so far apart and must be more difficult at this time of the year! Big hug! Happy Christmas!
December 24th, 2019  
