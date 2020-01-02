Previous
Next
Still Life by kjarn
94 / 365

Still Life

Just playing around with my new phone
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Humphrey Hippo ace
That's really excelent IQ. Enjoy!
I'm clinging to my old iPhone SE. All new phones are just too big for my hands. :(
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise