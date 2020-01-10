Sign up
102 / 365
Flowers
Lovely colours
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3445
photos
91
followers
88
following
27% complete
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th January 2020 3:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
Louise
ace
Great shot, I love the colours.
January 10th, 2020
julia
ace
Love how there are so many colours on the one head of the Lantana .. but unfortunatly this plant is glassed as a pest here in NZ.. think it is a worry if it gets into our native bush ..
January 10th, 2020
Amanda Thepanda
Lantana is such a pretty weed.
January 10th, 2020
