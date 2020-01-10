Previous
Flowers by kjarn
102 / 365

Flowers

Lovely colours
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Louise ace
Great shot, I love the colours.
January 10th, 2020  
julia ace
Love how there are so many colours on the one head of the Lantana .. but unfortunatly this plant is glassed as a pest here in NZ.. think it is a worry if it gets into our native bush ..
January 10th, 2020  
Amanda Thepanda
Lantana is such a pretty weed.
January 10th, 2020  
