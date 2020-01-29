Previous
Next
Tea Service by kjarn
121 / 365

Tea Service

This tea service was given to my grandmother when she got married at age 17, now I have inherited it.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julia Metcalfe ace
It’s gorgeous! Don’t put it in the microwave.
January 29th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@jools I doubt I’ll ever use it actually
January 29th, 2020  
julia ace
A lovely set .. you will treasure it ..
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise