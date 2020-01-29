Sign up
Tea Service
This tea service was given to my grandmother when she got married at age 17, now I have inherited it.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3464
photos
91
followers
89
following
33% complete
4
3
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
25th January 2020 11:11am
View Info
View All
Public
View
tea service
,
22 carat gold
Julia Metcalfe
ace
It’s gorgeous! Don’t put it in the microwave.
January 29th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@jools
I doubt I’ll ever use it actually
January 29th, 2020
julia
ace
A lovely set .. you will treasure it ..
January 29th, 2020
