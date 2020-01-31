Previous
This Months Reads by kjarn
123 / 365

This Months Reads

Top one - crime which I really enjoyed.
Second - psychological thriller which I enjoyed.
Third - chick lit which was average.
Fourth - psychological thriller which wasn't my cup of tea.
Bottom one - autobiography which I really enjoyed.
31st January 2020

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
33% complete

