135 / 365
The Nut
This is the view from our hotel window. We actually walked up this huge rock and it nearly killed me.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
4
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3478
photos
89
followers
89
following
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2020 7:46am
holiday
,
tasmania
,
‘the
,
nut’
Casablanca
ace
Well done! Big rocks are there to be climbed methinks, proud of you! Lovely view from the window to look out on.
February 14th, 2020
Margo
ace
Wonderful country shot fav
February 14th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@777margo
thank you
February 14th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Great landscape!! Well done on that climb - I couldn't even attempt it!! LOL!!
February 14th, 2020
