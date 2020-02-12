Previous
The Nut by kjarn
The Nut

This is the view from our hotel window. We actually walked up this huge rock and it nearly killed me.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Casablanca ace
Well done! Big rocks are there to be climbed methinks, proud of you! Lovely view from the window to look out on.
February 14th, 2020  
Margo ace
Wonderful country shot fav
February 14th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@777margo thank you
February 14th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Great landscape!! Well done on that climb - I couldn't even attempt it!! LOL!!
February 14th, 2020  
