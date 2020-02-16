Sign up
Tessellation
We spent the day on the Tasman peninsula, saw some amazing sights including this tessellated pavement
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3482
photos
90
followers
90
following
Tags
holiday
,
tasmania
,
‘tessellated
,
pavement’
Margo
ace
Nature is amazing
February 17th, 2020
