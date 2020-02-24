Sign up
147 / 365
Yet another interesting plant I saw in Tasmania
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
0
0
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3490
photos
91
followers
90
following
Views
3
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2020 10:40am
Tags
red
,
plant
,
tasmania
,
sort of like hearts
