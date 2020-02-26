Sign up
Sky
The sky was grey then it rained and then all of a sudden we got a sudden burst of light and blue sky before it was all grey again
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3492
photos
91
followers
90
following
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2020 6:41pm
light
sky
cloud
Pam Knowler
ace
Glorious sky!! Thanks for all your lovely comments!!
February 26th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Wow, thought is was a steam train behind the tree there at first!
February 26th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful fluffy clouds. Well spotted and captured.
February 26th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful cloud capture Kathy...
February 26th, 2020
