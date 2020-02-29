Previous
Next
This months reads by kjarn
152 / 365

This months reads

The top one was a really odd book, not sure if I liked it or not.
The middle one was enjoyable but was too short, it would be a good book if the author would complete it.
The bottom one was pretty ordinary.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
I don’t know any of them !
February 29th, 2020  
Tony Rogers
Nice!
February 29th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Interesting mixed reviews there! I have not heard of any of these. Always enjoy seeing what you are reading.
February 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise