152 / 365
This months reads
The top one was a really odd book, not sure if I liked it or not.
The middle one was enjoyable but was too short, it would be a good book if the author would complete it.
The bottom one was pretty ordinary.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3495
photos
91
followers
90
following
41% complete
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th February 2020 11:20am
Tags
reading
,
books
Corinne
ace
I don’t know any of them !
February 29th, 2020
Tony Rogers
Nice!
February 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Interesting mixed reviews there! I have not heard of any of these. Always enjoy seeing what you are reading.
February 29th, 2020
