175 / 365
Purple
Cute little flower
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3518
photos
93
followers
90
following
47% complete
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2020 12:52pm
purple
,
flower
Babs
ace
Beautiful colour. We used to have this plant in pots when we lived in the UK but I can't remember the name of it.
March 26th, 2020
julia
ace
It's purple wandering Jew... can be pretty evasive if let loose .. ok in a pot where it can be contained..pretty flower
March 26th, 2020
