Flower 6 by kjarn
189 / 365

Flower 6

Being pretty much isolated I thought I'd dig out my archived flower shots and do my own version of 30 shots of the same thing.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Valerie Chesney ace
Very pretty color & petals.
April 6th, 2020  
