213 / 365
Flower 30
The final shot for 30 shots of the same thing. I must admit it was nice doing a month of digging around in the archives rather than trying to find a shot every day during this lock in period plus I think my April calendar looks pretty good too.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
30-shots2020
Sharon Lee
A lovely calendar month, full of colour.
April 30th, 2020
