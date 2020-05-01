Previous
A for Amelia by kjarn
214 / 365

A for Amelia

Another month of semi isolation so I’m going to give an alphabet month a go
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
So gorgeous!!
May 1st, 2020  
