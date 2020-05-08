Sign up
H for Heart
I cant remember where I got this heart from but Ive had it for a long time
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
7th May 2020 3:58pm
heart
alphabet
h
Corinne
ace
love this symbol !
May 8th, 2020
Margo
ace
very nice heart
May 8th, 2020
