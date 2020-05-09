Previous
I for Inch by kjarn
222 / 365

I for Inch

I was stuck on the letter I until I spotted this tape measure just sitting there
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Jennie B. ace
Nice focus on this!
May 9th, 2020  
