230 / 365
Q is for Quran
I have no idea where I got this from or why I still have it but it came in handy for the alphabet theme
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3574
photos
93
followers
94
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th May 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Tags
alphabet
,
q
,
quran
Graeme Stevens
ace
And that's why you have it...
May 17th, 2020
