R is for Reindeer by kjarn
231 / 365

R is for Reindeer

Two little reindeer left over from Christmas
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
63% complete

Pigeons Farm ace
They are so cute and unless you told me I would not have reailised they were Christmas decorations :)
May 18th, 2020  
Margo ace
They are so nice
May 18th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Awww these two guys are gorgeous! So aesthetically pleasing. Fab choice for R
May 18th, 2020  
