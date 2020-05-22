Previous
Next
V is for Visa by kjarn
235 / 365

V is for Visa

A reminder from an unforgettable holiday
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely memory.......could be while before we get to travel like this again. Super shot for V.
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise