245 / 365
Last Months Reads
From top to bottom:
A womens fiction that I enjoyed
A psychological thriller that I enjoyed
A chick lit that was ok
An autobiography that was disappointing
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
reading
books
Jennie B.
Next time I need a book I will look for the first one!
June 1st, 2020
