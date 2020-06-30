Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
274 / 365
Shadows
Shadows from my washing basket on my outdoor table
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3618
photos
92
followers
95
following
75% complete
View this month »
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2020 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
table
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good abstract! I like the contrast between the slanted lines and the dark area.
July 2nd, 2020
Corinne
ace
Great abstract indeed, I first thought it’s was stairs !
July 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close