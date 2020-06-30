Previous
Next
Shadows by kjarn
274 / 365

Shadows

Shadows from my washing basket on my outdoor table
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good abstract! I like the contrast between the slanted lines and the dark area.
July 2nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Great abstract indeed, I first thought it’s was stairs !
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise