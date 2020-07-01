Sign up
275 / 365
Last months reads
From top to bottom:
A mystery/thriller that I really enjoyed.
A chick lit that I enjoyed.
A crime novel that I really enjoyed.
A psychological thriller that was ok.
I also read a chick lit on my kindle that was pretty ordinary
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th June 2020 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You really should set up a website and do reviews!
July 2nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@olivetreeann
I might consider it after I retire, there's just not enough hours in the day at the moment
July 2nd, 2020
