Last months reads by kjarn
Last months reads

From top to bottom:

A mystery/thriller that I really enjoyed.
A chick lit that I enjoyed.
A crime novel that I really enjoyed.
A psychological thriller that was ok.

I also read a chick lit on my kindle that was pretty ordinary
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You really should set up a website and do reviews!
July 2nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@olivetreeann I might consider it after I retire, there's just not enough hours in the day at the moment
July 2nd, 2020  
