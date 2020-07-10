Previous
Next
Amelia by kjarn
284 / 365

Amelia

I had a visit from the grandchildren today
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love her! Did you give her the top, by any chance? :)
July 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I actually bought that top in London about eleven years ago for my first grandson and she is the last of the four to wear it. She was so excited to show it to me.
July 10th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Love it! Good choice of gift.
July 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise