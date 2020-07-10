Sign up
Amelia
I had a visit from the grandchildren today
10th July 2020
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3628
photos
92
followers
96
following
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
10th July 2020 10:43am
granddaughter
amelia
grand children
Casablanca
ace
Love her! Did you give her the top, by any chance? :)
July 10th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I actually bought that top in London about eleven years ago for my first grandson and she is the last of the four to wear it. She was so excited to show it to me.
July 10th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
Love it! Good choice of gift.
July 10th, 2020
