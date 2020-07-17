Previous
Flowers by kjarn
Flowers

Spotted this little group when out walking
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Casablanca ace
I do love it when you get two different coloured flowers on the same stem!
July 16th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
beautiful, nice use of DOF
July 16th, 2020  
Louise ace
Lovely capture of them :)
July 16th, 2020  
