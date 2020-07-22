Previous
Next
Hot Chocolate by kjarn
296 / 365

Hot Chocolate

Was great to go out for lunch with friends
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Yes please! What time is lunch? 😂😂
July 22nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler thanks for the fav Pam. It was a great hot chocolate
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise