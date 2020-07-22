Sign up
296 / 365
Hot Chocolate
Was great to go out for lunch with friends
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3641
photos
94
followers
97
following
81% complete
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
290
291
292
5
293
294
295
296
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2020 1:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hot chocolate
,
lunch
Pam Knowler
ace
Yes please! What time is lunch? 😂😂
July 22nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
thanks for the fav Pam. It was a great hot chocolate
July 22nd, 2020
