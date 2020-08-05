Sign up
310 / 365
Shadows
I liked the shadows these beads created while hanging on my bedroom door
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3655
photos
93
followers
96
following
84% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd August 2020 10:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
beads
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool.
August 5th, 2020
