Previous
Next
Word of the Month - Happy by kjarn
313 / 365

Word of the Month - Happy

Rainbows make me happy.

My first ever attempt at editing thanks to @mazoo although I didn't do a very good job.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
love that rainbow. however, i am distracted by the dark edges as my eyes keep darting to them. props though for your first ever attempt at editing.
August 8th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good for you! You'll get the hang of it as you keep experimenting and practicing. Yes, I thing if you'd cropped your shot a little tighter the rainbow would stand out even more against the white back ground, but it's still a pretty one and sure to bring a smile to anyone that looks at it. It did for me!
August 8th, 2020  
Jenn ace
I like it. It's very happy.
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise