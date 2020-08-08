Sign up
313 / 365
Word of the Month - Happy
Rainbows make me happy.
My first ever attempt at editing thanks to
@mazoo
although I didn't do a very good job.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3658
photos
93
followers
96
following
85% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Taken
7th August 2020 10:57pm
Tags
happy
,
rainbow
,
aug20words
summerfield
ace
love that rainbow. however, i am distracted by the dark edges as my eyes keep darting to them. props though for your first ever attempt at editing.
August 8th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for you! You'll get the hang of it as you keep experimenting and practicing. Yes, I thing if you'd cropped your shot a little tighter the rainbow would stand out even more against the white back ground, but it's still a pretty one and sure to bring a smile to anyone that looks at it. It did for me!
August 8th, 2020
Jenn
ace
I like it. It's very happy.
August 8th, 2020
