Previous
Next
327 / 365
Word of the Month - View
I took a walk over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and this is the view
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
5
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th August 2020 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
opera house
,
sydney harbour
,
aug20words
Allison Williams
ace
Oh I would love to see this in person.
August 22nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@allie912
I would love to show it to you if you ever make it down here
August 22nd, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
She is always a beautiful subject.
August 22nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@sugarmuser
thanks for the fav Sharon
August 22nd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's such a beautiful building- nice shot!
August 22nd, 2020
