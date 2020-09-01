Sign up
Previous
Next
337 / 365
Books I read in August
From top to bottom:
A mystery/thriller that I enjoyed
A general fiction that I enjoyed
A chick lit that I enjoyed
A psychological thriller that I enjoyed
A science fiction/thriller that I hated
I also read a chick lit and a thriller on my kindle which were both only average
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Tags
reading
,
books
