352 / 365
Sign
Running out of ideas now
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3697
photos
94
followers
97
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
8
4
2019 - 2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
8th September 2020 9:25am
Public
sign
,
s
,
septssubjects
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Interesting building, I like its lines. You composed this quite nicely with the contrasting green!
September 16th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@aikiuser
thanks Jenn, it’s a carpark at the local hospital
September 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Lots of lines here!
September 16th, 2020
Erin R
ace
I thought this looked like a hospital car park, love all the lines
September 16th, 2020
