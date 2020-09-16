Previous
352 / 365

Sign

Running out of ideas now
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Interesting building, I like its lines. You composed this quite nicely with the contrasting green!
September 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@aikiuser thanks Jenn, it’s a carpark at the local hospital
September 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of lines here!
September 16th, 2020  
Erin R ace
I thought this looked like a hospital car park, love all the lines
September 16th, 2020  
