Photo 373
Flower
I saw hundreds of these beauties in a garden as I walked past
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
2019 - 2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
7th October 2020 11:53am
flower
lily
Sharon Lee
ace
perfect bloom... lovely capture.
October 7th, 2020
sheri
Love lilies.
October 7th, 2020
moni kozi
it must have been quite a sight! very nice close capture, though!
October 7th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@monikozi
thank you for the fav
October 7th, 2020
